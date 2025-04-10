Decoding MARA Holdings's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on MARA Holdings.

Looking at options history for MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) we detected 32 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $553,448 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $662,753.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $30.0 for MARA Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for MARA Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across MARA Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $5.0 to $30.0, over the past month.

MARA Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.65 $3.55 $3.65 $13.00 $109.1K 6.2K 334 MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $0.61 $0.6 $0.6 $10.50 $59.9K 3.8K 10.3K MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $0.49 $0.48 $0.49 $10.50 $49.1K 3.8K 12.9K MARA PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $0.49 $0.45 $0.49 $10.50 $49.0K 3.8K 10.9K MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $2.92 $2.86 $2.92 $8.50 $45.2K 97 161

About MARA Holdings

MARA Holdings Inc leverages digital asset compute to support the energy transformation. It secures the blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or underutilized energy into economic value. The company also offers technology solutions to optimize data center operations, including next-generation liquid immersion cooling and firmware for bitcoin miners. It is focused on computing for, acquiring, and holding digital assets as a long-term investment.

In light of the recent options history for MARA Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

MARA Holdings's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 22,896,368, the MARA's price is down by -5.85%, now at $11.59.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 28 days.

Expert Opinions on MARA Holdings

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $18.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for MARA Holdings, targeting a price of $18.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest MARA Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for MARA

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Rosenblatt Initiates Coverage On Buy Mar 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight

