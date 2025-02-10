Decoding MARA Holdings's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MARA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 20 extraordinary options activities for MARA Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 35% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $538,775, and 11 are calls, amounting to $454,001.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $5.0 to $40.0 for MARA Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MARA Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MARA Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $5.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

MARA Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $15.2 $15.05 $15.05 $30.00 $150.5K 3.3K 100 MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.79 $2.76 $2.76 $20.00 $110.4K 11.1K 504 MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $0.89 $0.87 $0.87 $17.00 $85.5K 7.1K 1.0K MARA PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/14/25 $2.16 $2.16 $2.16 $19.00 $64.8K 1.7K 323 MARA PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $23.7 $23.5 $23.65 $40.00 $59.1K 22 26

About MARA Holdings

MARA Holdings Inc leverages digital asset compute to support the energy transformation. It secures the blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or underutilized energy into economic value.

In light of the recent options history for MARA Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is MARA Holdings Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 14,455,747, the MARA's price is up by 1.28%, now at $16.98. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 16 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for MARA Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

