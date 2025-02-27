Decoding Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in MDGL often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 44% bullish and 44% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $50,600, and 8 calls, totaling $2,289,644.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $380.0 for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stands at 337.17, with a total volume reaching 507.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, situated within the strike price corridor from $200.0 to $380.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $66.0 $65.0 $65.0 $320.00 $1.3M 1.5K 300 MDGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $73.8 $72.8 $72.8 $320.00 $728.0K 1.5K 100 MDGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $182.0 $175.0 $175.0 $200.00 $70.0K 1 4 MDGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $69.9 $68.4 $68.4 $380.00 $68.4K 4 0 MDGL PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $25.0 $19.5 $23.0 $340.00 $50.6K 31 22

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular-metabolic diseases and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The product portfolio of the company includes MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule liver-directed B-selective THR agonist, which is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia. Also, MGL-3196 reduces triglycerides in the plasma and liver by increasing fat metabolism and shows an anti-diabetic action.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals With a volume of 357,841, the price of MDGL is down -4.98% at $338.15. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days. Expert Opinions on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $437.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

