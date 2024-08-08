Decoding Lumen Technologies's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LUMN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Lumen Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $193,350, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $338,150.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $2.0 and $7.0 for Lumen Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lumen Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lumen Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $2.0 to $7.0 in the last 30 days.

Lumen Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LUMN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $4.25 $3.35 $4.25 $3.50 $81.6K 1.1K 0 LUMN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $2.94 $2.85 $2.85 $5.50 $80.0K 513 354 LUMN PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/09/24 $1.54 $1.41 $1.41 $7.00 $70.5K 1.3K 399 LUMN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $0.84 $0.71 $0.77 $6.00 $61.6K 1.6K 114 LUMN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/23/24 $1.4 $1.28 $1.27 $5.00 $44.4K 1.2K 760

About Lumen Technologies

With 450,000 route miles of fiber, Lumen Technologies is one of the United States' largest telecommunications carriers serving global enterprises. Its merger with Level 3 in 2017 and divestiture of much of its incumbent local exchange carrier, or ILEC, business in 2022 has shifted the company's operations away from its legacy consumer business and toward enterprises (now about 75% of revenue). Lumen offers businesses a full menu of communications services, providing colocation and data center services, data transportation, and end-user phone and internet service. On the consumer side, Lumen provides broadband and phone service across 37 states, where it has 4.5 million broadband customers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Lumen Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Lumen Technologies's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 31,509,030, the price of LUMN is down by -14.63%, reaching $5.66. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 82 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

