Decoding Lululemon Athletica's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LULU usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for Lululemon Athletica. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 31% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $346,220, and 7 are calls, amounting to $327,976.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $600.0 for Lululemon Athletica over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lululemon Athletica's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lululemon Athletica's whale trades within a strike price range from $210.0 to $600.0 in the last 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $4.65 $4.1 $4.35 $210.00 $95.6K 1.0K 220 LULU CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $42.55 $41.0 $41.0 $330.00 $82.0K 339 21 LULU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.5 $3.4 $5.5 $600.00 $55.0K 281 100 LULU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/29/24 $13.1 $8.5 $10.62 $310.00 $52.7K 254 50 LULU CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $43.25 $42.05 $43.25 $300.00 $38.9K 540 9

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 700 company-owned stores in about 20 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Lululemon Athletica, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Lululemon Athletica With a volume of 287,132, the price of LULU is up 1.07% at $322.94. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Lululemon Athletica options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

