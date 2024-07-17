Decoding Lowe's Companies's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Lowe's Companies. Our analysis of options history for Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) revealed 26 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 34% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $486,643, and 17 were calls, valued at $770,523.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $210.0 to $280.0 for Lowe's Companies during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Lowe's Companies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Lowe's Companies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $210.0 to $280.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Lowe's Companies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $9.45 $8.85 $8.85 $240.00 $196.4K 653 10 LOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $4.0 $3.8 $3.8 $260.00 $134.5K 1.6K 20 LOW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/26/24 $2.78 $2.74 $2.74 $245.00 $82.2K 141 402 LOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/26/24 $32.6 $30.3 $31.89 $210.00 $63.6K 29 0 LOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $18.2 $18.15 $18.2 $240.00 $49.1K 155 0

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's is the second-largest home improvement retailer in the world, operating more than 1,700 stores in the United States, after the 2023 divestiture of its Canadian locations (RONA, Lowe's Canada, Réno-Dépôt, and Dick's Lumber). The firm's stores offer products and services for home decorating, maintenance, repair, and remodeling, with maintenance and repair accounting for two thirds of products sold. Lowe's targets retail do-it-yourself (around 75% of sales) and do-it-for-me customers as well as commercial and professional business clients (around 25% of sales). We estimate Lowe's captures a high-single-digit share of the domestic home improvement market, based on US Census data and management's market size estimates.

Present Market Standing of Lowe's Companies Currently trading with a volume of 1,862,491, the LOW's price is up by 1.73%, now at $245.13. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 34 days. Expert Opinions on Lowe's Companies

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $225.0.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their In-Line rating on Lowe's Companies, maintaining a target price of $225.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Lowe's Companies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.