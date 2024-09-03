Decoding Lockheed Martin's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LMT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Lockheed Martin.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $255,000, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $621,890.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $210.0 and $570.0 for Lockheed Martin, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lockheed Martin options trades today is 99.57 with a total volume of 617.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lockheed Martin's big money trades within a strike price range of $210.0 to $570.0 over the last 30 days.

Lockheed Martin 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMT PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $5.4 $4.3 $5.1 $565.00 $255.0K 147 3 LMT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $20.6 $20.4 $20.5 $570.00 $246.0K 73 218 LMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $20.3 $20.0 $20.1 $570.00 $116.5K 73 281 LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $156.5 $154.2 $156.5 $430.00 $78.2K 105 6 LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/27/24 $9.0 $8.7 $9.0 $570.00 $45.0K 25 60

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is the world's largest defense contractor and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since it won the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in 2001. Lockheed's largest segment is aeronautics, which derives upward of two-thirds of its revenue from the F-35. Lockheed's remaining segments are rotary and mission systems, mainly encompassing the Sikorsky helicopter business; missiles and fire control, which creates missiles and missile defense systems; and space systems, which produces satellites and receives equity income from the United Launch Alliance joint venture.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Lockheed Martin, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Lockheed Martin's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 372,934, the LMT's price is up by 0.81%, now at $569.5. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 42 days. Expert Opinions on Lockheed Martin

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $611.3333333333334.

An analyst from RBC Capital has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $600. An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lockheed Martin, which currently sits at a price target of $635. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Lockheed Martin with a target price of $599.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

