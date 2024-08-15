Decoding Linde's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Linde. Our analysis of options history for Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $248,150, and 7 were calls, valued at $454,554.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $400.0 to $500.0 for Linde over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Linde's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Linde's whale trades within a strike price range from $400.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

Linde Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $25.8 $24.1 $24.1 $480.00 $241.0K 101 100 LIN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $18.0 $16.2 $18.0 $400.00 $108.0K 237 60 LIN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $18.0 $16.2 $17.5 $400.00 $87.5K 237 110 LIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $9.6 $9.1 $8.82 $455.00 $70.5K 131 97 LIN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $11.7 $11.4 $11.7 $440.00 $52.6K 219 49

About Linde

Linde is the largest industrial gas supplier in the world, with operations in over 100 countries. The firm's main products are atmospheric gases (including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon) and process gases (including hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and helium), as well as equipment used in industrial gas production. Linde serves a wide variety of end markets, including chemicals, manufacturing, healthcare, and steelmaking. Linde generated approximately $33 billion in revenue in 2023.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Linde, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Linde Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,086,639, the LIN's price is up by 1.1%, now at $456.14. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 70 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Linde

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $495.75.

An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Linde, maintaining a target price of $510. An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Linde, which currently sits at a price target of $480. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Linde with a target price of $516. An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Linde, which currently sits at a price target of $477.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

