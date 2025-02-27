Decoding Lemonade's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Lemonade (NYSE:LMND), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LMND usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 38 extraordinary options activities for Lemonade. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 21% leaning bullish and 68% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $208,250, and 32 are calls, amounting to $1,615,074.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $19.0 to $75.0 for Lemonade during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Lemonade's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Lemonade's significant trades, within a strike price range of $19.0 to $75.0, over the past month.

Lemonade Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMND CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.1 $8.9 $9.7 $40.00 $168.7K 2.0K 187 LMND CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $16.8 $16.2 $16.3 $22.00 $127.1K 224 79 LMND CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.4 $7.2 $7.4 $39.00 $113.1K 126 156 LMND CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $9.3 $8.7 $9.01 $26.00 $90.1K 262 102 LMND CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.3 $4.0 $4.1 $40.00 $81.5K 765 351

About Lemonade

Lemonade Inc operates in the insurance industry. The company offers digital and artificial intelligence based platform for various insurances and for settling claims and paying premiums. The platform ensures transparency in issuing policies and settling disputes. The company is using technology, data, artificial intelligence, contemporary design, and social impact to deliver delightful and affordable insurances. Geographically, it operates in California, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Georgia, Washington, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Oregon and others.

Where Is Lemonade Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 5,335,112, the LMND's price is up by 0.89%, now at $31.76. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 61 days. What The Experts Say On Lemonade

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $47.0.

* An analyst from Citizens Capital Markets has revised its rating downward to Market Outperform, adjusting the price target to $60. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Lemonade, maintaining a target price of $34.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Lemonade, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

