Decoding Kohl's's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in KSS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Kohl's. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $353,600, and 7 are calls, amounting to $473,860.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $17.5 for Kohl's, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Kohl's's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Kohl's's significant trades, within a strike price range of $5.0 to $17.5, over the past month.

Kohl's Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KSS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.85 $6.6 $6.6 $15.00 $328.0K 911 502 KSS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $0.78 $0.75 $0.76 $8.00 $112.6K 3.2K 1.5K KSS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.15 $4.0 $4.0 $5.00 $80.0K 402 201 KSS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/25/25 $0.74 $0.72 $0.74 $8.50 $74.1K 272 1.0K KSS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/25/25 $0.5 $0.41 $0.45 $9.00 $67.5K 424 1.5K

About Kohl's

Kohl's operates about 1,178 department stores in 49 states that sell moderately priced private-label and national brand clothing, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, and home furnishings. Most of these stores are in strip centers. Kohl's also operates a large digital sales business. Women's apparel is Kohl's largest category, having generated 26% of its 2023 sales. The retailer, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, opened its first department store in 1962.

In light of the recent options history for Kohl's, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Kohl's Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 16,504,112, the KSS's price is up by 12.8%, now at $9.34. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 66 days. Expert Opinions on Kohl's

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $9.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Sell rating for Kohl's, targeting a price of $5. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Kohl's, which currently sits at a price target of $8. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Market Perform rating on Kohl's with a target price of $13. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Kohl's, which currently sits at a price target of $9. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Kohl's, which currently sits at a price target of $11.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Kohl's options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.