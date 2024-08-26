Decoding Kohl's's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Kohl's.

Looking at options history for Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $750,645 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $63,230.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $12.5 to $25.0 for Kohl's over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Kohl's's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Kohl's's whale activity within a strike price range from $12.5 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

Kohl's Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KSS PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/30/24 $0.85 $0.8 $0.84 $18.50 $216.3K 747 7.6K KSS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $0.82 $0.82 $0.82 $18.50 $210.1K 747 4.4K KSS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.15 $4.05 $4.05 $22.50 $114.6K 1.0K 332 KSS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $0.34 $0.31 $0.31 $15.50 $39.4K 1.4K 1.2K KSS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $0.8 $0.75 $0.8 $18.50 $39.4K 747 1.8K

About Kohl's

Kohl's operates about 1,174 department stores in 49 states that sell moderately priced private-label and national brand clothing, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, and home furnishings. Most of these stores are in strip centers. Kohl's also operates a large digital sales business. Women's apparel is Kohl's largest category, having generated 26% of its 2023 sales. The retailer, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, opened its first department store in 1962.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Kohl's, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Kohl's's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,620,848, the price of KSS is down -0.2% at $19.7. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days. Expert Opinions on Kohl's

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $23.0.

An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Market Perform rating on Kohl's, maintaining a target price of $23.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

