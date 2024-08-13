Decoding Kenvue's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in KVUE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Kenvue. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 15% leaning bullish and 76% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $193,618, and 10 are calls, amounting to $732,531.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $18.0 and $25.0 for Kenvue, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Kenvue's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Kenvue's significant trades, within a strike price range of $18.0 to $25.0, over the past month.

Kenvue 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KVUE CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $0.54 $0.42 $0.46 $25.00 $227.0K 0 4.9K KVUE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.3 $0.28 $0.28 $22.00 $103.2K 4.2K 14.2K KVUE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.89 $0.83 $0.89 $20.00 $85.1K 24.9K 1.0K KVUE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.88 $0.83 $0.88 $20.00 $80.0K 24.9K 2.7K KVUE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $0.57 $0.4 $0.47 $25.00 $76.1K 0 6.5K

About Kenvue

Kenvue is the world's largest pure-play consumer health company by sales, generating $15 billion in annual revenue. Formerly known as Johnson & Johnson's consumer segment, Kenvue spun off and went public in May 2023. It operates in a variety of silos within consumer health, such as cough, cold and allergy care, pain management, face and body care, and oral care, as well as women's health. Its portfolio includes a wide array of some of the most well-known brands in the space, including Tylenol, Listerine, Johnson's, Aveeno, and Neutrogena. Despite playing in a fragmented industry with intense competition and ever-changing consumer preferences, many of Kenvue's brands are the global leader in their respective segment thanks to their strong brand power.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Kenvue, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Kenvue With a volume of 8,876,649, the price of KVUE is up 1.54% at $21.41. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Kenvue

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $23.2.

An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Kenvue, which currently sits at a price target of $24. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Kenvue with a target price of $22. An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $24. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Kenvue, targeting a price of $22. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Buy rating on Kenvue with a target price of $24.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Kenvue with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.