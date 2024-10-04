Decoding KE Holdings's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BEKE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for KE Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $29,205, and 14, calls, for a total amount of $748,800.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $17.0 and $30.0 for KE Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of KE Holdings stands at 4982.11, with a total volume reaching 5,687.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in KE Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $17.0 to $30.0, throughout the last 30 days.

KE Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BEKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $5.0 $4.7 $4.94 $28.00 $197.6K 24.5K 1.0K BEKE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $1.69 $1.5 $1.6 $30.00 $55.3K 6.3K 974 BEKE CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.67 $1.65 $1.67 $30.00 $50.1K 6.3K 324 BEKE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $5.0 $4.65 $4.85 $28.00 $48.4K 24.5K 558 BEKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $4.65 $4.4 $4.5 $28.00 $45.0K 24.5K 316

About KE Holdings

KE Holdings, or Beike, is a large residential real estate sales and rental brokerage company in China. Founded in 2001, the company operates through self-owned Lianjia stores in Beijing and Shanghai and connected third-party agencies including franchise brand Deyou in other cities, with commissions charged on existing-home and new-home transactions. Leveraging an online-offline hybrid model, Beike also attract clients through its namesake online marketplace. The company tapped into home renovation services by acquiring Shengdu Home Decoration in 2022. As of the end of 2023, Beike's cofounders collectively control the company, while Tencent and its affiliates share 8% of voting power.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with KE Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of KE Holdings With a trading volume of 9,032,458, the price of BEKE is up by 0.29%, reaching $25.79. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 33 days from now.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for KE Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

