Decoding JPMorgan Chase's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on JPMorgan Chase. Our analysis of options history for JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) revealed 23 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 52% of traders were bullish, while 26% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $266,599, and 18 were calls, valued at $1,053,805.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $120.0 to $265.0 for JPMorgan Chase over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of JPMorgan Chase stands at 1879.06, with a total volume reaching 2,808.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in JPMorgan Chase, situated within the strike price corridor from $120.0 to $265.0, throughout the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/02/25 $19.65 $18.7 $18.7 $225.00 $114.0K 205 62 JPM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $19.05 $18.3 $18.47 $260.00 $97.8K 1.1K 53 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.8 $3.75 $3.8 $260.00 $95.0K 5.8K 29 JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/09/25 $20.05 $19.6 $19.6 $225.00 $78.4K 49 40 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $127.0 $124.6 $127.0 $120.00 $76.2K 20 30

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding JPMorgan Chase, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is JPMorgan Chase Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 4,635,260, the JPM's price is up by 0.6%, now at $244.68.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 77 days.

Expert Opinions on JPMorgan Chase

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $273.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for JPMorgan Chase, targeting a price of $264. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on JPMorgan Chase, maintaining a target price of $284. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $305. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Hold rating on JPMorgan Chase with a target price of $251. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on JPMorgan Chase with a target price of $265.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for JPMorgan Chase, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for JPM

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for JPM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.