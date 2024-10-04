Decoding JetBlue Airways's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in JBLU often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for JetBlue Airways. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 12% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $29,375, and 7 calls, totaling $337,995.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $4.0 and $7.5 for JetBlue Airways, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for JetBlue Airways's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across JetBlue Airways's significant trades, within a strike price range of $4.0 to $7.5, over the past month.

JetBlue Airways 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JBLU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $2.78 $2.59 $2.69 $5.00 $80.7K 10.9K 419 JBLU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $3.65 $3.35 $3.5 $4.00 $70.0K 394 205 JBLU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $0.13 $0.11 $0.12 $7.50 $68.5K 69 5.8K JBLU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.44 $2.21 $2.29 $7.00 $34.3K 1.4K 176 JBLU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.37 $2.27 $2.32 $5.50 $29.9K 2.2K 137

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp is a low-cost airline that offers high-quality service, including assigned seating and in-flight entertainment. It served approximately 100 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and England. The company currently operates Airbus A321, Airbus A320, Airbus A321neo, and Embraer E190 aircraft types. The operating segments of company are Domestic & Canada, Caribbean & Latin America and Atlantic. Majority of revenue is generated from Domestic & Canada segment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding JetBlue Airways, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of JetBlue Airways With a volume of 14,042,197, the price of JBLU is up 13.93% at $7.28. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 25 days. What The Experts Say On JetBlue Airways

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $5.75.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Hold rating for JetBlue Airways, targeting a price of $6. * An analyst from B of A Securities upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $6. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on JetBlue Airways, maintaining a target price of $6. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a In-Line rating for JetBlue Airways, targeting a price of $5.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

