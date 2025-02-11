Decoding IREN's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in IREN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 47 extraordinary options activities for IREN. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 53% bearish. Among these notable options, 20 are puts, totaling $6,390,984, and 27 are calls, amounting to $1,378,685.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $6.0 to $25.0 for IREN over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in IREN's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to IREN's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $6.0 to $25.0 over the preceding 30 days.

IREN 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IREN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.95 $8.9 $8.95 $20.00 $1.2M 11.3K 3.2K IREN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.95 $8.9 $8.95 $20.00 $825.2K 11.3K 1.8K IREN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $4.5 $4.45 $4.5 $15.00 $594.4K 50 1.3K IREN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $4.45 $4.4 $4.4 $15.00 $578.2K 50 5.0K IREN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.95 $8.9 $8.95 $20.00 $501.2K 11.3K 560

About IREN

IREN Ltd is engaged in data center business powering the future of Bitcoin, AI and beyond utilizing renewable energy.

In light of the recent options history for IREN, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of IREN With a volume of 6,738,850, the price of IREN is down -3.73% at $12.38. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest IREN options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

