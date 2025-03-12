Decoding Intuit's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Intuit.

Looking at options history for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 22% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 77% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $437,935 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $125,300.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $250.0 and $670.0 for Intuit, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intuit's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intuit's whale activity within a strike price range from $250.0 to $670.0 in the last 30 days.

Intuit Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTU PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $90.6 $88.1 $90.6 $670.00 $99.6K 60 11 INTU PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $36.9 $34.8 $36.5 $590.00 $83.9K 204 23 INTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $24.0 $23.9 $24.0 $590.00 $72.0K 138 35 INTU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $36.5 $34.8 $36.5 $590.00 $65.7K 204 38 INTU PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $36.5 $34.7 $36.3 $590.00 $54.4K 204 38

About Intuit

Intuit serves small and midsize businesses with accounting software QuickBooks and online marketing platform Mailchimp. The company also operates retail tax filing tool TurboTax, personal finance platform Credit Karma, and a suite of professional tax offerings for accountants. Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit enjoys a dominant market share for small business accounting and do-it-yourself tax filing in the US.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Intuit, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Intuit Standing Right Now? With a volume of 882,177, the price of INTU is up 0.66% at $590.58. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Intuit

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $723.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $785. * An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Intuit, which currently sits at a price target of $714. * An analyst from JP Morgan upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $660. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Intuit with a target price of $726. * In a positive move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $730.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Intuit with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.