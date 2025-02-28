Decoding Intel's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Intel. Our analysis of options history for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 76% of traders were bullish, while 7% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $238,600, and 8 were calls, valued at $471,641.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $30.0 for Intel over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intel's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intel's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Intel 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.08 $2.03 $2.04 $22.00 $101.6K 6.5K 502 INTC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $3.7 $3.6 $3.65 $25.00 $72.2K 22.7K 202 INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $0.83 $0.81 $0.82 $23.00 $71.5K 5.7K 1.1K INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.15 $6.05 $6.14 $20.00 $69.9K 39.0K 168 INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $0.3 $0.27 $0.3 $23.00 $59.6K 12.3K 5.1K

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

In light of the recent options history for Intel, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Intel's Current Market Status With a volume of 7,992,769, the price of INTC is up 0.5% at $23.21. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days. Expert Opinions on Intel

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $23.4.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Intel with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

