Decoding Illumina's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ILMN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Illumina. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $366,099, and 4 are calls, amounting to $288,673.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $155.0 for Illumina over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Illumina stands at 41.75, with a total volume reaching 2,466.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Illumina, situated within the strike price corridor from $90.0 to $155.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Illumina Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ILMN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.9 $9.7 $9.7 $90.00 $212.2K 35 232 ILMN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/14/25 $6.2 $4.8 $5.5 $100.00 $109.4K 0 202 ILMN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $22.3 $21.1 $22.3 $100.00 $66.9K 122 80 ILMN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/14/25 $1.45 $1.1 $1.3 $105.00 $65.0K 0 591 ILMN PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/28/25 $6.6 $6.0 $6.0 $104.00 $60.0K 0 100

About Illumina

Illumina provides tools and services to analyze genetic material with life science and clinical lab applications. The company generates over 90% of its revenue from sequencing instruments, consumables, and services. Illumina's high-throughput technology enables whole genome sequencing in humans and other large organisms. Its lower throughput tools enable applications that require smaller data outputs, such as viral and cancer tumor screening. Illumina also sells microarrays (9% of 2023 sales) that enable lower-cost, focused genetic screening with primarily consumer and agricultural applications.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Illumina, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Illumina Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 4,059,976, the price of ILMN is down by -6.0%, reaching $104.4. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 80 days from now. What The Experts Say On Illumina

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $170.4.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Guggenheim keeps a Buy rating on Illumina with a target price of $150. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Hold rating on Illumina with a target price of $135. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Illumina, maintaining a target price of $247. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Illumina, maintaining a target price of $190. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Illumina with a target price of $130.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

