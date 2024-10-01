Decoding IBM's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on IBM (NYSE:IBM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with IBM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 uncommon options trades for IBM.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 32% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $2,066,019, and 20 are calls, for a total amount of $2,117,905.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $145.0 to $280.0 for IBM over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for IBM's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of IBM's whale trades within a strike price range from $145.0 to $280.0 in the last 30 days.

IBM Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.55 $12.35 $12.5 $220.00 $1.2M 634 1.0K IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.45 $2.41 $2.45 $250.00 $498.8K 48.8K 5.4K IBM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $54.0 $51.75 $52.55 $165.00 $496.3K 250 0 IBM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.35 $1.34 $1.35 $280.00 $253.9K 5.6K 5.0K IBM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.3 $4.05 $4.3 $205.00 $176.7K 2.3K 932

About IBM

IBM looks to be a part of every aspect of an enterprise's IT needs. The company primarily sells software, IT services, consulting, and hardware. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 350,000 people. The company has a robust roster of 80,000 business partners to service 5,200 clients, which includes 95% of all Fortune 500. While IBM is a B2B company, IBM's outward impact is substantial. For example, IBM manages 90% of all credit card transactions globally and is responsible for 50% of all wireless connections in the world.

Present Market Standing of IBM With a volume of 1,638,527, the price of IBM is down -0.71% at $219.5. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days. What Analysts Are Saying About IBM

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $211.66666666666666.

