Decoding HubSpot's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on HubSpot.

Looking at options history for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $143,476 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $165,774.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $470.0 and $560.0 for HubSpot, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for HubSpot's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of HubSpot's whale activity within a strike price range from $470.0 to $560.0 in the last 30 days.

HubSpot Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUBS PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $10.9 $9.5 $10.9 $510.00 $50.1K 19 124 HUBS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $9.8 $7.4 $8.5 $560.00 $42.5K 247 56 HUBS PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $37.0 $34.8 $34.8 $560.00 $34.8K 9 10 HUBS PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $11.3 $10.8 $10.8 $510.00 $33.4K 19 78 HUBS CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $34.6 $32.0 $32.78 $550.00 $32.7K 80 21

About HubSpot

HubSpot provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform referred to as the growth platform. The applications are available ala carte or packaged together. HubSpot's mission is to help companies grow better and has expanded from its initial focus on inbound marketing to embrace marketing, sales, and service more broadly. The company was founded in 2006, completed its initial public offering in 2014, and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with HubSpot, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of HubSpot With a trading volume of 91,358, the price of HUBS is up by 0.86%, reaching $558.24. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 26 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for HubSpot

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $665.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $730. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $700. * An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on HubSpot, which currently sits at a price target of $570. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $700. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on HubSpot with a target price of $625.

