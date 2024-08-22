Decoding HubSpot's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HUBS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for HubSpot. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 12% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $168,200, and 6 are calls, amounting to $386,079.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $470.0 to $620.0 for HubSpot during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of HubSpot stands at 99.17, with a total volume reaching 190.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in HubSpot, situated within the strike price corridor from $470.0 to $620.0, throughout the last 30 days.

HubSpot 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUBS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $129.4 $124.0 $126.9 $620.00 $126.9K 115 10 HUBS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $90.7 $87.2 $87.2 $540.00 $87.2K 13 10 HUBS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $72.4 $67.0 $69.86 $500.00 $69.8K 30 20 HUBS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $72.4 $67.0 $69.61 $500.00 $69.6K 30 10 HUBS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $72.4 $67.0 $67.0 $500.00 $67.0K 30 20

About HubSpot

HubSpot provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform referred to as the growth platform. The applications are available ala carte or packaged together. HubSpot's mission is to help companies grow better and has expanded from its initial focus on inbound marketing to embrace marketing, sales, and service more broadly. The company was founded in 2006, completed its initial public offering in 2014, and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Having examined the options trading patterns of HubSpot, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

HubSpot's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 170,966, the HUBS's price is up by 0.52%, now at $497.85. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 76 days. Expert Opinions on HubSpot

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $583.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for HubSpot, targeting a price of $600. An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Outperform rating on HubSpot, maintaining a target price of $570. An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on HubSpot, maintaining a target price of $550. An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on HubSpot, maintaining a target price of $570. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for HubSpot, targeting a price of $625.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for HubSpot with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

