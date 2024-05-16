Decoding Honeywell Intl's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Honeywell Intl.

Looking at options history for Honeywell Intl (NASDAQ:HON) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $71,240 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $326,686.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $205.0 for Honeywell Intl, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Honeywell Intl's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Honeywell Intl's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $100.0 to $205.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Honeywell Intl Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HON CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $111.0 $107.0 $108.8 $100.00 $108.8K 1 10 HON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $82.7 $81.5 $81.76 $125.00 $73.6K 34 9 HON CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $48.2 $45.3 $46.7 $160.00 $46.7K 12 10 HON PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.6 $2.2 $3.4 $150.00 $45.5K 148 1 HON CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/17/24 $2.0 $1.7 $1.8 $205.00 $35.8K 648 20

About Honeywell Intl

Honeywell traces its roots to 1885 with Albert Butz's firm, Butz-Thermo Electric Regulator, which produced a predecessor to the modern thermostat. Today, Honeywell is a global multi-industry behemoth with one of the largest installed bases of equipment. It operates through four business segments: aerospace, building technologies, performance materials and technologies, and safety and productivity solutions. In recent years, the firm has made several portfolio changes, including the addition of Intelligrated in 2016, as well as the spinoffs of Garrett and Resideo in 2018. In 2019, the firm launched Honeywell Forge, its enterprise performance management software solution that leverages the firm's domain expertise in buildings, airlines, and critical infrastructure.

In light of the recent options history for Honeywell Intl, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Honeywell Intl's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 844,633, with HON's price up by 0.85%, positioned at $206.8. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 70 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Honeywell Intl, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

