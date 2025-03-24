Decoding Hims & Hers Health's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Hims & Hers Health.

Looking at options history for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) we detected 35 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $394,192 and 27, calls, for a total amount of $2,255,324.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $28.5 to $80.0 for Hims & Hers Health over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Hims & Hers Health's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Hims & Hers Health's significant trades, within a strike price range of $28.5 to $80.0, over the past month.

Hims & Hers Health 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $4.0 $3.95 $3.95 $35.00 $732.5K 4.8K 3.8K HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.32 $2.31 $2.31 $40.00 $177.7K 7.6K 5.3K HIMS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $2.61 $2.54 $2.57 $40.00 $115.6K 7.6K 4.0K HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $4.4 $4.35 $4.35 $35.50 $111.5K 0 367 HIMS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $1.3 $1.03 $1.15 $34.00 $100.7K 72 932

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, haircare and more.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Hims & Hers Health, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Hims & Hers Health Currently trading with a volume of 26,142,795, the HIMS's price is up by 7.88%, now at $37.49. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 42 days. What The Experts Say On Hims & Hers Health

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $37.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for Hims & Hers Health, targeting a price of $39. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Leerink Partners keeps a Market Perform rating on Hims & Hers Health with a target price of $40. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Hims & Hers Health, which currently sits at a price target of $27. * In a cautious move, an analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its rating to Underperform, setting a price target of $21. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Hims & Hers Health, which currently sits at a price target of $61.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Hims & Hers Health with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.