Decoding Hims & Hers Health's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HIMS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 20 extraordinary options activities for Hims & Hers Health. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 65% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $376,235, and 14 are calls, amounting to $1,112,973.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $14.0 to $30.0 for Hims & Hers Health over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Hims & Hers Health's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Hims & Hers Health's whale trades within a strike price range from $14.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $1.8 $1.7 $1.8 $20.50 $307.7K 401 1.8K HIMS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.35 $1.3 $1.3 $17.00 $156.1K 3.0K 1.3K HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.0 $0.9 $0.9 $27.00 $153.1K 87 1.6K HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.4 $1.25 $1.36 $28.00 $136.0K 835 1.0K HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.4 $5.3 $5.4 $16.00 $134.9K 2.0K 313

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more.

In light of the recent options history for Hims & Hers Health, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Hims & Hers Health's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 9,976,170, the HIMS's price is up by 4.05%, now at $21.18. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Hims & Hers Health

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $24.0.

* An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Hims & Hers Health, maintaining a target price of $25. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Hims & Hers Health with a target price of $23.

