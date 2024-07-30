Decoding Hims & Hers Health's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HIMS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Hims & Hers Health.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $67,550, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $1,223,475.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $35.0 for Hims & Hers Health over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Hims & Hers Health's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Hims & Hers Health's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $35.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $6.3 $6.1 $6.2 $20.00 $570.4K 12.1K 920 HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.2 $2.15 $2.15 $35.00 $429.1K 2.7K 2.0K HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $2.3 $2.2 $2.25 $21.50 $95.6K 390 46 HIMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $2.5 $1.5 $2.5 $23.00 $50.0K 61 200 HIMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $12.9 $12.6 $12.86 $10.00 $45.0K 5.2K 35

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more.

Hims & Hers Health's Current Market Status With a volume of 4,298,433, the price of HIMS is down -1.22% at $21.45. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days. What The Experts Say On Hims & Hers Health

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $22.0.

An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Hims & Hers Health, which currently sits at a price target of $25. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for Hims & Hers Health, targeting a price of $23. An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Hims & Hers Health, which currently sits at a price target of $18.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Hims & Hers Health, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.