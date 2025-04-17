Decoding Hertz Global Holdings's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HTZ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 24 uncommon options trades for Hertz Global Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $271,440, and 19 are calls, for a total amount of $1,166,947.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $3.0 to $10.0 for Hertz Global Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Hertz Global Holdings options trades today is 2220.08 with a total volume of 45,083.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Hertz Global Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $3.0 to $10.0 over the last 30 days.

Hertz Global Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HTZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.7 $1.45 $1.4 $8.00 $296.5K 0 2.4K HTZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $3.5 $3.2 $3.5 $4.00 $175.0K 5.3K 3 HTZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/25/25 $2.3 $2.1 $2.1 $5.00 $69.3K 2.8K 776 HTZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.7 $2.45 $2.7 $8.00 $67.5K 0 762 HTZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $3.4 $3.1 $3.18 $5.00 $66.7K 2.5K 1.9K

About Hertz Global Holdings

Hertz Global Holdings Inc is engaged principally in the business of renting vehicles through Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty brands. The Company has identified two reportable segments: Americas RAC: Rental of vehicles, as well as sales of vehicles and value-added services, in the U.S., Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean; International RAC: Rental of vehicles, as well as sales of vehicles and value-added services, in locations other than the U.S., Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company maintain a substantial network of company-operated rental locations, a majority of which are in Europe, and have franchisees and partners that operate rental locations under brands. Geographical markets includes U.S., Europe, Pacific Asia, Middle East and Africa, Latin America.

In light of the recent options history for Hertz Global Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Hertz Global Holdings

With a volume of 133,952,847, the price of HTZ is up 31.0% at $7.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 25 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Hertz Global Holdings

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $2.7.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Underperform rating on Hertz Global Holdings with a target price of $2.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Hertz Global Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for HTZ

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Underperform Underperform Oct 2024 JP Morgan Downgrades Neutral Underweight Sep 2024 Barclays Initiates Coverage On Underweight

