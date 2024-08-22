Decoding Hecla Mining's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Hecla Mining.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $60,000, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $510,085.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $10.0 for Hecla Mining, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Hecla Mining stands at 7800.0, with a total volume reaching 12,610.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Hecla Mining, situated within the strike price corridor from $5.0 to $10.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Hecla Mining 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.4 $1.38 $1.38 $5.00 $69.0K 13.8K 2.5K HL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.4 $1.38 $1.38 $5.00 $69.0K 13.8K 2.0K HL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.4 $1.35 $1.37 $5.00 $68.5K 13.8K 1.0K HL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.4 $1.35 $1.35 $5.00 $67.5K 13.8K 3.0K HL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $1.42 $1.27 $1.35 $5.00 $67.5K 13.8K 512

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co produces and explores silver, gold, zinc and other metals. The operating business segments are Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Keno Hill, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations. It generates maximum revenue from the Greens Creek segment. Geographically, It operates in Canada , United States and Mexico and it derives a majority of its revenue from United States.

Present Market Standing of Hecla Mining With a trading volume of 8,001,052, the price of HL is down by -2.51%, reaching $6.01. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 74 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Hecla Mining

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $8.125.

An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $10. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Roth MKM keeps a Buy rating on Hecla Mining with a target price of $6.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Hecla Mining options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

