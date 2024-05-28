Decoding Goldman Sachs Gr's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Goldman Sachs Gr (NYSE:GS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Goldman Sachs Gr. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $65,586, and 6 are calls, amounting to $251,191.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $320.0 and $500.0 for Goldman Sachs Gr, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Goldman Sachs Gr stands at 734.71, with a total volume reaching 193.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Goldman Sachs Gr, situated within the strike price corridor from $320.0 to $500.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $27.5 $22.95 $25.14 $450.00 $60.3K 220 24 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $96.2 $94.8 $94.8 $370.00 $56.8K 206 6 GS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $144.1 $138.95 $141.6 $320.00 $42.4K 655 4 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $22.05 $21.85 $22.05 $500.00 $37.4K 1.7K 27 GS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $5.55 $4.8 $5.83 $450.00 $34.9K 951 60

About Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Present Market Standing of Goldman Sachs Gr With a volume of 663,940, the price of GS is down -0.36% at $459.5. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days. Expert Opinions on Goldman Sachs Gr

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $510.5.

An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, maintaining a target price of $517. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Goldman Sachs Gr, targeting a price of $504.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

