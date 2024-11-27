Decoding Goldman Sachs Gr's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Goldman Sachs Gr (NYSE:GS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Goldman Sachs Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $284,252, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $518,366.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $300.0 to $635.0 for Goldman Sachs Gr over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Goldman Sachs Gr stands at 358.08, with a total volume reaching 376.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Goldman Sachs Gr, situated within the strike price corridor from $300.0 to $635.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $20.75 $20.35 $20.41 $580.00 $122.6K 142 60 GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $91.95 $90.85 $90.85 $520.00 $109.0K 884 20 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $274.2 $270.0 $270.0 $340.00 $108.0K 33 7 GS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.95 $6.6 $6.95 $520.00 $82.9K 257 120 GS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/13/24 $59.75 $57.8 $58.79 $550.00 $58.7K 12 10

About Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Goldman Sachs Gr, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Goldman Sachs Gr Trading volume stands at 843,660, with GS's price down by -0.19%, positioned at $604.33. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 49 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Goldman Sachs Gr

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $633.5.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Goldman Sachs Gr with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

