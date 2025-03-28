Decoding GE Vernova's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on GE Vernova.

Looking at options history for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) we detected 54 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 33 are puts, for a total amount of $3,210,326 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,171,110.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $230.0 and $410.0 for GE Vernova, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for GE Vernova's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across GE Vernova's significant trades, within a strike price range of $230.0 to $410.0, over the past month.

GE Vernova 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEV PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $20.2 $18.5 $19.4 $310.00 $387.9K 447 1 GEV PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $23.6 $23.3 $23.3 $300.00 $267.9K 1.1K 138 GEV PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $23.6 $23.0 $23.2 $300.00 $176.3K 1.1K 215 GEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $39.0 $38.9 $39.0 $300.00 $156.0K 638 44 GEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $16.5 $16.0 $16.4 $300.00 $155.7K 1.4K 453

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, convert, and store electricity. The company has three business segments: power, wind, and electrification. Power includes gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and steam technologies, providing dispatchable power. The wind segment includes wind generation technologies, inclusive of onshore and offshore wind turbines and blades. Electrification includes grid solutions, power conversion, electrification software, and solar and storage solutions technologies required for the transmission, distribution, conversion, and storage of electricity from the point of generation to point of consumption.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding GE Vernova, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

GE Vernova's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 1,964,289, with GEV's price down by -0.33%, positioned at $302.01.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 26 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About GE Vernova

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $417.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on GE Vernova with a target price of $427. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on GE Vernova with a target price of $445. * An analyst from Guggenheim upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $380. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for GE Vernova, targeting a price of $420. * An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on GE Vernova, which currently sits at a price target of $413.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for GE Vernova with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for GEV

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 Guggenheim Upgrades Neutral Buy

