Decoding Futu Hldgs's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Futu Hldgs (NASDAQ:FUTU), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in FUTU often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Futu Hldgs. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 44% bullish and 55% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $60,839, and 8 calls, totaling $395,839.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $74.0 to $115.0 for Futu Hldgs during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Futu Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Futu Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $74.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Futu Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FUTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.51 $1.31 $1.5 $115.00 $100.6K 40 771 FUTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $8.0 $6.65 $6.66 $74.00 $66.1K 800 0 FUTU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $2.53 $2.06 $2.33 $81.00 $60.8K 0 300 FUTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.45 $10.4 $10.4 $80.00 $44.7K 2.1K 70 FUTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $12.5 $11.35 $12.5 $75.00 $43.7K 644 39

About Futu Hldgs

Futu Holdings Ltd is an online broker providing one-stop online investing services. The company provides its services through its digital platform Futu NiuNiu, which includes market data, trading service, and news feed of Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and United States equity markets. It generates its revenue in the form of brokerage commission and handling charge services.

In light of the recent options history for Futu Hldgs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Futu Hldgs Trading volume stands at 1,564,848, with FUTU's price up by 6.34%, positioned at $80.31. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 56 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

