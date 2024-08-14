Decoding Ford Motor's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Ford Motor (NYSE:F), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in F usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Ford Motor. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 66% leaning bullish and 16% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $519,289, and 6 are calls, amounting to $250,049.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $9.17 to $14.82 for Ford Motor over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Ford Motor's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Ford Motor's significant trades, within a strike price range of $9.17 to $14.82, over the past month.

Ford Motor Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $0.76 $0.72 $0.74 $10.00 $296.0K 4.1K 4.0K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.94 $0.94 $0.94 $10.00 $98.7K 18.1K 1.4K F PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $5.05 $4.95 $5.0 $14.82 $50.0K 11.0K 100 F PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $5.05 $4.8 $4.97 $14.82 $49.7K 11.0K 200 F PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $5.0 $4.55 $4.95 $14.82 $49.5K 11.0K 300

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. In March 2022, the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor. The company has nearly 13% market share in the United States, about 11% share in the U.K., and under 2% share in China including unconsolidated affiliates. Sales in the U.S. made up about 66% of 2023 total company revenue. Ford has about 177,000 employees, including about 59,000 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Ford Motor, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Ford Motor's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 18,577,661, the F's price is up by 0.25%, now at $10.16. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 71 days. What The Experts Say On Ford Motor

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $13.75.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Sector Perform rating for Ford Motor, targeting a price of $10. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Ford Motor, which currently sits at a price target of $16. An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Ford Motor, which currently sits at a price target of $12. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Ford Motor, maintaining a target price of $17.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Ford Motor with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.