Decoding Fair Isaac's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FICO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Fair Isaac.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 10% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $354,886, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $33,330.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1700.0 to $2600.0 for Fair Isaac over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Fair Isaac's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Fair Isaac's whale activity within a strike price range from $1700.0 to $2600.0 in the last 30 days.

Fair Isaac Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FICO PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $627.4 $611.5 $627.4 $2600.00 $62.7K 1 1 FICO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $374.0 $364.1 $368.7 $2190.00 $36.8K 12 2 FICO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $374.0 $364.1 $368.7 $2190.00 $36.8K 12 1 FICO PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $364.1 $361.2 $364.1 $2190.00 $36.4K 12 3 FICO PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $364.0 $362.0 $364.0 $2190.00 $36.4K 12 7

About Fair Isaac

Founded in 1956, Fair Isaac Corporation is a leading applied analytics company. Fair Isaac is primarily known for its FICO credit scores, which is a widely used industry benchmark to determine the creditworthiness of an individual consumer. The firm's credit scores business accounts for most of the firm's profits and consists of business-to-business and business-to-consumer services. In addition to scores, Fair Isaac also sells software primarily to financial institutions for areas such as analytics, decision-making, customer workflows, and fraud.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Fair Isaac, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Fair Isaac Currently trading with a volume of 3,828, the FICO's price is down by 0.0%, now at $1990.94. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days. What The Experts Say On Fair Isaac

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $2109.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Fair Isaac with a target price of $2109.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

