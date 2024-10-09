Decoding Exxon Mobil's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in XOM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Exxon Mobil. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $250,951, and 4 are calls, amounting to $176,828.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $130.0 for Exxon Mobil over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Exxon Mobil's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Exxon Mobil's significant trades, within a strike price range of $115.0 to $130.0, over the past month.

Exxon Mobil Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $7.0 $6.3 $6.3 $125.00 $134.8K 1.0K 225 XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $9.4 $9.3 $9.3 $115.00 $67.8K 15.7K 124 XOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.35 $6.2 $6.2 $115.00 $62.0K 3.8K 100 XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.64 $2.6 $2.6 $125.00 $54.8K 10.1K 421 XOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $9.65 $9.25 $9.45 $130.00 $28.3K 2.2K 32

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one of the world's largest refiners with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Exxon Mobil, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Exxon Mobil Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,780,310, the XOM's price is down by -0.45%, now at $121.49. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 23 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Exxon Mobil

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $133.0.

* An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, maintaining a target price of $137. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Sector Perform with a new price target of $120. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Hold rating on Exxon Mobil, maintaining a target price of $117. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Exxon Mobil with a target price of $149. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, maintaining a target price of $142.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Exxon Mobil with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

