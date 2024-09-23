Decoding Exxon Mobil's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with XOM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Exxon Mobil.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $191,716, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $174,486.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $95.0 and $130.0 for Exxon Mobil, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Exxon Mobil's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Exxon Mobil's whale trades within a strike price range from $95.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.2 $1.08 $1.08 $130.00 $68.2K 7.6K 763 XOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.55 $6.4 $6.4 $105.00 $64.0K 1.4K 0 XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $3.4 $3.3 $3.4 $117.00 $39.7K 197 127 XOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/25/24 $2.01 $1.95 $1.95 $116.00 $39.0K 217 340 XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $3.3 $3.25 $3.3 $115.00 $37.9K 7.4K 11

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one of the world's largest refiners with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Where Is Exxon Mobil Standing Right Now? With a volume of 3,271,561, the price of XOM is up 0.39% at $115.72. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 32 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Exxon Mobil

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $140.33333333333334.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil with a target price of $142. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Neutral rating on Exxon Mobil, maintaining a target price of $130. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Exxon Mobil, targeting a price of $149.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Exxon Mobil

