Decoding Exxon Mobil's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Exxon Mobil.

Looking at options history for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) we detected 35 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 51% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,158,287 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $2,382,755.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $95.0 to $120.0 for Exxon Mobil during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Exxon Mobil's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Exxon Mobil's significant trades, within a strike price range of $95.0 to $120.0, over the past month.

Exxon Mobil Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.06 $1.03 $1.04 $105.00 $725.5K 7.1K 10.4K XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.0 $3.95 $3.95 $115.00 $590.7K 14.2K 3.1K XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $13.7 $13.65 $13.65 $100.00 $322.1K 4.4K 265 XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $15.05 $14.9 $14.95 $100.00 $180.8K 211 317 XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.8 $3.75 $3.8 $115.00 $153.1K 14.2K 408

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one of the world's largest refiners with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Exxon Mobil, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Exxon Mobil With a volume of 9,264,094, the price of XOM is up 1.27% at $111.11. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days. What The Experts Say On Exxon Mobil

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $157.0.

An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $157.

