Decoding Exxon Mobil's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Exxon Mobil. Our analysis of options history for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) revealed 28 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $1,369,693, and 18 were calls, valued at $1,055,084.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $135.0 for Exxon Mobil over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Exxon Mobil's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Exxon Mobil's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $135.0 in the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.75 $10.5 $10.7 $115.00 $535.0K 802 0 XOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $8.45 $8.35 $8.35 $120.00 $248.8K 820 0 XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.85 $4.8 $4.85 $120.00 $242.5K 7.3K 138 XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $6.9 $6.8 $6.9 $115.00 $138.0K 2.4K 58 XOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $26.9 $26.75 $26.75 $90.00 $107.0K 3.3K 1.0K

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one the world's largest refiners with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Current Position of Exxon Mobil Currently trading with a volume of 9,294,064, the XOM's price is up by 2.05%, now at $115.59. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 11 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Exxon Mobil

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $143.66666666666666.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil with a target price of $142. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Exxon Mobil, targeting a price of $154. In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Sector Perform, setting a price target of $135.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Exxon Mobil with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.