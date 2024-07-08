Decoding Etsy's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Etsy.

Looking at options history for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) we detected 26 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 34% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $281,937 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $2,810,792.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $35.0 and $75.0 for Etsy, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Etsy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Etsy's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

Etsy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETSY CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $11.3 $11.25 $11.25 $50.00 $898.8K 18 802 ETSY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $9.45 $9.4 $9.4 $55.00 $267.9K 1.0K 473 ETSY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $9.5 $9.4 $9.4 $55.00 $266.0K 1.0K 190 ETSY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $9.45 $9.4 $9.4 $55.00 $175.7K 1.0K 3 ETSY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.9 $3.85 $3.95 $60.00 $167.0K 945 27

About Etsy

Etsy operates a top-10 e-commerce marketplace operator in the us and the UK, with sizable operations in Germany, France, Australia, and Canada. The firm dominates an interesting niche, connecting buyers and sellers through its online market to exchange vintage and craft goods. With $13.2 billion in 2023 consolidated gross merchandise volume, Etsy has cemented itself as one of the largest players in a quickly growing space, generating revenue from listing fees, commissions on sold items, advertising services, payment processing, and shipping labels. As of the end of 2023, the firm connected more than 96 million buyers and 9 million sellers on its marketplace properties: Etsy, Reverb (musical equipment), and Depop (clothing resale).

Present Market Standing of Etsy Currently trading with a volume of 4,987,474, the ETSY's price is down by -5.27%, now at $55.37. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 23 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Etsy

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $56.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Underweight rating on Etsy with a target price of $56.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Etsy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

