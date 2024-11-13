Decoding Estee Lauder Cos's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Estee Lauder Cos. Our analysis of options history for Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $273,512, and 11 were calls, valued at $554,945.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $100.0 for Estee Lauder Cos over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Estee Lauder Cos's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Estee Lauder Cos's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Estee Lauder Cos Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.4 $2.35 $2.4 $70.00 $97.9K 1.7K 8 EL PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $36.3 $35.2 $36.14 $100.00 $90.3K 46 35 EL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $9.5 $9.3 $9.3 $60.00 $79.0K 94 85 EL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $31.8 $31.5 $31.8 $95.00 $76.3K 2.6K 35 EL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $11.5 $11.3 $11.43 $80.00 $75.6K 43 153

About Estee Lauder Cos

Estee Lauder is a leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skin care (51% of fiscal 2024 sales), makeup (29%), fragrance (16%), and hair care (4%) categories, with top-selling brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, M.A.C, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, and Origins. The firm operates in more than 150 countries, generating 30% of revenue from the Americas, 39% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (including travel retail), and 31% from Asia-Pacific. Estee Lauder sells its products through department stores, travel retail, specialty multibrand beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

Present Market Standing of Estee Lauder Cos Currently trading with a volume of 1,539,156, the EL's price is up by 1.55%, now at $63.71. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 83 days. What The Experts Say On Estee Lauder Cos

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $94.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Market Perform rating for Estee Lauder Cos, targeting a price of $76. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Estee Lauder Cos, targeting a price of $85. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Hold rating on Estee Lauder Cos with a target price of $75. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Market Perform rating on Estee Lauder Cos, maintaining a target price of $105. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on Estee Lauder Cos, maintaining a target price of $130.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Estee Lauder Cos options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.