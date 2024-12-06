Decoding Enphase Energy's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ENPH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Enphase Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 80%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $439,271, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $162,804.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $75.0 for Enphase Energy during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Enphase Energy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Enphase Energy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $55.0 to $75.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Enphase Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $7.5 $7.45 $7.5 $70.00 $125.2K 1.8K 200 ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $14.4 $14.4 $14.4 $75.00 $99.1K 962 131 ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $14.45 $14.4 $14.45 $75.00 $76.4K 962 197 ENPH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $14.5 $14.0 $14.0 $60.00 $65.8K 1.1K 100 ENPH PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $5.25 $5.15 $5.25 $65.00 $63.5K 1.2K 141

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Enphase Energy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Enphase Energy With a trading volume of 1,207,780, the price of ENPH is up by 0.7%, reaching $70.83. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 60 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Enphase Energy

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $73.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Hold rating on Enphase Energy with a target price of $76. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Enphase Energy, targeting a price of $74. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Underperform rating on Enphase Energy, maintaining a target price of $62. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Hold rating on Enphase Energy, maintaining a target price of $76. * An analyst from HSBC downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $81.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.



