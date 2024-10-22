Decoding Enphase Energy's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ENPH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 78 uncommon options trades for Enphase Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 50 are puts, for a total amount of $4,187,939, and 28 are calls, for a total amount of $1,327,033.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $150.0 for Enphase Energy during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Enphase Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Enphase Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $13.85 $13.55 $13.55 $85.00 $418.8K 159 460 ENPH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $10.8 $10.75 $10.79 $95.00 $410.3K 4.3K 467 ENPH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $10.85 $10.8 $10.76 $95.00 $201.2K 4.3K 963 ENPH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $13.8 $13.55 $13.55 $85.00 $196.7K 159 148 ENPH PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $9.3 $9.1 $9.3 $90.00 $186.0K 1.8K 348

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Enphase Energy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Enphase Energy Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 5,080,893, with ENPH's price up by 2.28%, positioned at $92.48. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 0 days. Expert Opinions on Enphase Energy

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $99.4.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Enphase Energy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

