Decoding Enphase Energy's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Enphase Energy.

Looking at options history for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $488,749 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $473,249.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $105.0 to $125.0 for Enphase Energy during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Enphase Energy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Enphase Energy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $105.0 to $125.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Enphase Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $4.0 $3.95 $4.0 $125.00 $122.2K 1.4K 136 ENPH PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/30/24 $4.3 $4.3 $4.3 $110.00 $86.0K 74 1.0K ENPH PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/30/24 $4.3 $4.2 $4.3 $110.00 $86.0K 74 603 ENPH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $4.45 $4.3 $4.3 $110.00 $84.2K 74 803 ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $4.25 $4.15 $4.2 $125.00 $78.1K 1.4K 1.4K

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Enphase Energy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Enphase Energy's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 761,954, the price of ENPH is down by -1.01%, reaching $118.14. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 87 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Enphase Energy

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $128.0.

An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $115. An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $130. An analyst from Roth MKM has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $140. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Enphase Energy with a target price of $140. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Market Perform rating for Enphase Energy, targeting a price of $115.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Enphase Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.