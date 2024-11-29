Decoding Energy Transfer's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ET, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 40 uncommon options trades for Energy Transfer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 32%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $55,800, and 38 are calls, for a total amount of $4,059,189.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $27.0 for Energy Transfer over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Energy Transfer's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Energy Transfer's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $27.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Energy Transfer 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ET CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $9.9 $8.8 $9.9 $10.00 $788.0K 12.4K 1.0K ET CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.95 $4.75 $4.8 $15.00 $480.0K 35.4K 1.0K ET CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $0.91 $0.86 $0.87 $21.00 $435.0K 4.7K 6.0K ET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.9 $4.8 $4.85 $15.00 $366.6K 35.4K 2.0K ET CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $9.9 $8.55 $9.9 $10.00 $201.9K 12.4K 204

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer owns one of the largest portfolios of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid assets in the US, primarily in Texas and the US midcontinent region. Its pipeline network totals 130,000 miles. It also owns gathering and processing facilities, one of the largest fractionation facilities in the US, fuel distribution assets, and the Lake Charles gas liquefaction facility. It combined its publicly traded limited and general partnerships in October 2018.

In light of the recent options history for Energy Transfer, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Energy Transfer's Current Market Status With a volume of 16,063,956, the price of ET is up 2.32% at $19.87. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Energy Transfer with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

