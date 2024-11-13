Decoding Energy Transfer's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in ET often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for Energy Transfer. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 73% bullish and 26% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $26,100, and 14 calls, totaling $793,981.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $12.0 to $30.0 for Energy Transfer over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Energy Transfer's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Energy Transfer's whale trades within a strike price range from $12.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Energy Transfer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $4.35 $4.1 $4.35 $13.00 $86.9K 838 1.2K ET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $4.35 $4.1 $4.35 $13.00 $86.9K 838 801 ET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $4.35 $4.1 $4.35 $13.00 $86.9K 838 601 ET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $4.35 $4.25 $4.35 $13.00 $86.9K 838 401 ET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $4.35 $4.1 $4.35 $13.00 $86.9K 838 815

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer owns one of the largest portfolios of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid assets in the US, primarily in Texas and the US midcontinent region. Its pipeline network totals 130,000 miles. It also owns gathering and processing facilities, one of the largest fractionation facilities in the US, fuel distribution assets, and the Lake Charles gas liquefaction facility. It combined its publicly traded limited and general partnerships in October 2018.

Current Position of Energy Transfer Trading volume stands at 5,151,619, with ET's price up by 0.44%, positioned at $17.12. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 91 days. What The Experts Say On Energy Transfer

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $20.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Energy Transfer options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

