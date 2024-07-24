Decoding EMCOR Group's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on EMCOR Group. Our analysis of options history for EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 54% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $184,750, and 8 were calls, valued at $500,020.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $310.0 to $380.0 for EMCOR Group over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in EMCOR Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to EMCOR Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $310.0 to $380.0 over the preceding 30 days.

EMCOR Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EME CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $53.5 $51.7 $53.5 $370.00 $160.5K 151 30 EME PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $14.6 $12.2 $13.7 $360.00 $130.1K 45 100 EME CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $52.0 $50.4 $52.0 $370.00 $104.0K 151 50 EME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $20.7 $18.2 $18.2 $380.00 $91.0K 210 50 EME CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $52.2 $50.0 $50.0 $370.00 $30.0K 151 80

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Inc is a specialty contractor in the United States and a provider of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services, building services, and industrial services. Its services are provided to a broad range of commercial, technology, manufacturing, industrial, healthcare, utility, and institutional customers through approximately 100 operating subsidiaries. The company's operating subsidiaries are organized into reportable segments: United States electrical construction and facilities services, United States mechanical construction and facilities services, United States building services, United States industrial services, and United Kingdom building services. Geographically the majority of revenue is generated from the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of EMCOR Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

EMCOR Group's Current Market Status With a volume of 602,665, the price of EME is down -5.93% at $356.73. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

