Decoding Embraer's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Embraer (NYSE:ERJ), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ERJ usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Embraer. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 54% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $345,892, and 9 are calls, amounting to $531,412.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $45.0 for Embraer during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Embraer's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Embraer's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

Embraer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ERJ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $7.5 $7.4 $7.4 $40.00 $309.8K 6 419 ERJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.45 $1.35 $1.36 $35.00 $133.2K 2.6K 1.0K ERJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.9 $0.7 $0.9 $45.00 $101.9K 156 1.2K ERJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $6.0 $5.4 $5.5 $30.00 $55.0K 3.4K 236 ERJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $5.0 $4.9 $5.0 $30.00 $50.0K 3.4K 100

About Embraer

Embraer SA based in Sao Paulo, Brazil, manufacturer of jets. Its focus is to achieve customer satisfaction with and services addressing the commercial airline, executive jets, and defense and security markets. It has developed a customer-centric technology-driven portfolio of commercial aviation products and services that allows it to build long-term relationships with clients in the commercial aviation, executive jets, and defense and security markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security, Executive Aviation, Service and Support, and Other Segments. The company generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Aviation segment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Embraer, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Embraer With a volume of 1,655,882, the price of ERJ is up 6.22% at $34.85. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Embraer

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $40.5.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Embraer with a target price of $40. Showing optimism, an analyst from TD Cowen upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $41.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Embraer with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

