Decoding Eli Lilly's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Eli Lilly.

Looking at options history for Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) we detected 25 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 12% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $83,358 and 23, calls, for a total amount of $6,826,208.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $800.0 to $930.0 for Eli Lilly during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Eli Lilly options trades today is 402.8 with a total volume of 21,398.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Eli Lilly's big money trades within a strike price range of $800.0 to $930.0 over the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/07/25 $26.15 $24.3 $25.19 $897.50 $629.7K 15 250 LLY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/07/25 $25.95 $24.3 $25.1 $897.50 $626.7K 15 1.0K LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $25.6 $23.9 $25.09 $897.50 $619.7K 15 1.7K LLY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/07/25 $30.05 $27.1 $28.38 $895.00 $604.4K 600 250 LLY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/07/25 $30.0 $25.45 $27.95 $895.00 $559.2K 600 500

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Eli Lilly, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Eli Lilly Currently trading with a volume of 810,864, the LLY's price is down by -0.39%, now at $907.53. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 57 days. Expert Opinions on Eli Lilly

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $1100.0.

An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Eli Lilly, maintaining a target price of $1100.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

