Decoding Eli Lilly's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Eli Lilly.

Looking at options history for Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) we detected 23 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 26% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $554,085 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $4,583,508.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $500.0 to $1260.0 for Eli Lilly during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Eli Lilly's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Eli Lilly's whale trades within a strike price range from $500.0 to $1260.0 in the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $410.8 $406.5 $410.8 $500.00 $2.0M 488 50 LLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $410.8 $406.6 $409.0 $500.00 $2.0M 488 50 LLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $11.0 $9.2 $11.0 $910.00 $168.3K 1.3K 176 LLY PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/01/24 $17.7 $16.5 $16.5 $875.00 $165.0K 98 0 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $149.75 $148.0 $148.67 $800.00 $74.3K 174 10

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

In light of the recent options history for Eli Lilly, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Eli Lilly Standing Right Now? With a volume of 207,482, the price of LLY is down -0.58% at $903.84. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Eli Lilly

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1052.6666666666667.

* An analyst from Bernstein has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $1100. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Deutsche Bank lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $1025. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Eli Lilly, maintaining a target price of $1033.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

