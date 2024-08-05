Decoding Eli Lilly's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Eli Lilly. Our analysis of options history for Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $396,530, and 8 were calls, valued at $667,031.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $550.0 to $900.0 for Eli Lilly over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Eli Lilly's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Eli Lilly's whale trades within a strike price range from $550.0 to $900.0 in the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $140.0 $137.25 $140.0 $860.00 $140.0K 210 60 LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $36.7 $34.0 $36.7 $780.00 $128.4K 613 41 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $160.0 $155.0 $155.0 $660.00 $108.5K 303 7 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $92.0 $92.0 $92.0 $780.00 $92.0K 3.5K 8 LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/09/24 $18.85 $17.05 $18.85 $805.00 $87.5K 351 162

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for diabetes; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

In light of the recent options history for Eli Lilly, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Eli Lilly's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,266,746, the price of LLY is down -3.68% at $774.84. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Eli Lilly

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $959.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Eli Lilly, targeting a price of $1025. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Berenberg keeps a Buy rating on Eli Lilly with a target price of $1000. In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $885. An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Eli Lilly, maintaining a target price of $1000. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $885.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

